Comparing NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Saul Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Saul Centers pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Saul Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NexPoint Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Saul Centers and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 19.59% 17.17% 2.64% NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Saul Centers and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 1 1 0 2.50 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 2 1 3.33

Saul Centers currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.62%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.71%. Given Saul Centers’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Saul Centers and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $231.52 million 4.17 $51.72 million $3.08 13.35 NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

