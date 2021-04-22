Compass Point Upgrades Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Buy

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.50. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Newtek Business Services has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

