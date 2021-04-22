Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Computer Task Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $168.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $101.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 130,800 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

