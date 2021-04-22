Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,502,783 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

