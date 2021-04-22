Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,892. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $243.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

