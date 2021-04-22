Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.90.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $151.53 and a fifty-two week high of $243.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.33 and a 200 day moving average of $213.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

