Cordant Inc. Buys Shares of 536 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $307,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 18.9% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 198,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,054,000 after purchasing an additional 31,452 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

SJM opened at $133.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.22.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.