Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLB. Wolfe Research raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

