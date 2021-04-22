CoTrader 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $84,829.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, CoTrader has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One CoTrader coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoTrader has a market cap of $7.84 million and $84,829.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00072736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.38 or 0.00739775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00096299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,479.30 or 0.08194396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050856 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

