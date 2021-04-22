Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Stock Price Down 2%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) shares dropped 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 4,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of -0.47.

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.32% and a negative net margin of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has five proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device; aquaguard moisture barrier technology, an impermeable moisture barrier that allows the clinician or patient to cover wounds, dressings, and intravenous sites to keep them dry; and covaguard antimicrobial sanitizing technology that incorporates Benzalkonium Chloride into a lipid delivery system to surfaces and skin to kill viruses and bacteria.

