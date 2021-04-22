Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,074 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 437 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.21.

VRTX stock opened at $219.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,052 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.