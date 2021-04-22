Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 2,343 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,202,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,221,000 after acquiring an additional 174,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after buying an additional 295,752 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after buying an additional 211,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 584,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after buying an additional 41,084 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 549,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 358,394 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD opened at $22.52 on Thursday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $23.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76.

