Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 4,036 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 729.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.27. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.