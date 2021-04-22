Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,445,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 45,133 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP stock opened at $61.64 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $62.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.