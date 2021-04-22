Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MILN opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.43. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $43.13.

