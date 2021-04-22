Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $137.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Credicorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated a market perform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.63.

BAP stock opened at $125.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

