Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.63.

NYSE BAP opened at $125.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.20. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,891,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at $13,655,000. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in Credicorp by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 353,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,050,000 after buying an additional 70,051 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

