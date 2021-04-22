Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) Insider Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong Buys 1,900,000 Shares

Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) insider Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong purchased 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,400.00 ($35,285.71).

Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credit Intelligence alerts:

On Wednesday, March 31st, Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong bought 700,000 shares of Credit Intelligence stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,600.00 ($14,000.00).

On Thursday, February 4th, Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong 100,000,000 shares of Credit Intelligence stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Credit Intelligence Limited provides debt restructuring and personal insolvency management services in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. Its services include bankruptcy administration, and individual voluntary arrangement proposal consultancy and implementation services, as well as credit funding for corporate and individuals.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.