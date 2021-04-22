Credit Suisse Group Boosts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $984.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $949.00 to $984.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $811.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $753.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $706.24. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $451.35 and a twelve month high of $827.84. The company has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

