Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DSEY. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Diversey presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $15.00 on Monday. Diversey has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

