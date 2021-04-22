Credit Suisse Group Raises The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $74.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.09.

NYSE SCHW opened at $65.40 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $560,978.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,433,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,949,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 46.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 584,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,187,000 after buying an additional 184,496 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

