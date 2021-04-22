Cricut Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Cricut in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cricut’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EWTX. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Cricut stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Cricut has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $40.49.

In other Cricut news, Director Jonathan D. Root purchased 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,962,207 shares in the company, valued at $79,395,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

