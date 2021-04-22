Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cricut has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.67.

Get Cricut alerts:

CRCT stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. Cricut has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.