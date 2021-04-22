Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cricut alerts:

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Cricut has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Root acquired 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,962,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,395,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Cricut

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.