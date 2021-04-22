Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.93% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Cricut stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Cricut has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $40.49.
About Cricut
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.
Read More: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.