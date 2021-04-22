Critical Comparison: Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) and SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI)

Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) and SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hermitage Offshore Services alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hermitage Offshore Services and SEACOR Marine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A SEACOR Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and SEACOR Marine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.02 -$19.12 million N/A N/A SEACOR Marine $201.49 million 0.54 -$92.84 million N/A N/A

Hermitage Offshore Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SEACOR Marine.

Profitability

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and SEACOR Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A SEACOR Marine -33.94% -12.64% -5.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hermitage Offshore Services beats SEACOR Marine on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 101 support and specialty vessels, of which 64 were owned or leased-in, 35 were joint-ventured, and 2 were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties. Its offshore support vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.