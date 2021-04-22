CROAT Hits 24-Hour Volume of $191.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $283,415.33 and $191.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,689,557 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.