Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of CRT opened at $9.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.88. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.28%.
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.