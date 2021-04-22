Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CRT opened at $9.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.88. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.28%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.