Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $677,293,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,562,827,000 after acquiring an additional 852,823 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,231,000 after acquiring an additional 829,627 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after acquiring an additional 572,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $131,850,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

NYSE BDX opened at $258.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

