Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

NYSE CMS opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

