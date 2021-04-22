Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,605 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

COP opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 million, a PE ratio of -44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.