Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.63 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $123.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.75. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $124.24.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on ALL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

