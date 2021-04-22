Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 824 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,425,000 after buying an additional 93,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,759,000 after buying an additional 330,330 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,966,000 after acquiring an additional 69,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 519,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,117 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $347.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $345.56 and its 200-day moving average is $343.67. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $192.80 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

