Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Announces Earnings Results

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.18, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International updated its FY21 guidance to $6.74-6.85 EPS.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $182.89. 1,479,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,035. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $184.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

