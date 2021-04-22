Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised Crown Castle International from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.75.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $182.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $184.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.69.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after acquiring an additional 80,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

