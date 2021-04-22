Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Crown by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 539.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,877,000 after acquiring an additional 353,363 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $107.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,546. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $111.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.51.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

