Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.60-6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.86. Crown also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.60-6.80 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.21.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $107.81 on Thursday. Crown has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

