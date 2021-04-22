CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Raymond James

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX opened at $102.69 on Wednesday. CSX has a 12 month low of $59.47 and a 12 month high of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.93.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at $18,244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 12.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 20.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.