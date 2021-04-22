CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.71.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $102.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $59.47 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

