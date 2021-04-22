Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 3,610 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 335,949 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 359,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,441,063. The company has a market capitalization of $250.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.61.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.