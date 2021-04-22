Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 625 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $100.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $101.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average of $92.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

