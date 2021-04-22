Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 19,232 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.79. 506,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,768,279. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

