Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $10.22 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.53. 9,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,564. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.07 and a 200-day moving average of $102.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

