Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $12.21 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,558 shares of company stock worth $11,992,586. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $292.34. 13,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,397. The stock has a market cap of $185.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.24 and a 200-day moving average of $252.84. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $291.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

