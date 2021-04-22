Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Linde by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Linde by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $290.86. 7,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,341. The company has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $172.76 and a 1 year high of $292.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

