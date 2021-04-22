Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives $16.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after buying an additional 699,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,538,000 after purchasing an additional 919,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWK opened at $16.98 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

