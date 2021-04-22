CX Institutional Buys 206 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Centene were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $776,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.68.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $65.49 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $72.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

