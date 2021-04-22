CX Institutional Grows Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Exelon were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.