CX Institutional Grows Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.33. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.