CX Institutional Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

CX Institutional increased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $105.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day moving average is $90.38. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $105.47.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Insiders sold a total of 127,977 shares of company stock worth $11,705,914 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INFO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

