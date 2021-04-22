CX Institutional Has $78,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in General Mills were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth $1,249,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $2,210,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 18.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $1,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.